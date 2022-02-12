It wasn’t long after the Chino City Council discussed improvements on a segment of Pine Avenue that the Chino Hills City Council caught wind of it and began preparing for a serious dialogue about the eventual opening of Fairfield Ranch Road.
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez said he became concerned about traffic flow into the city when he learned that Chino councilmembers asked if Chino Hills could refuse to open Fairfield Ranch Road south to Chino when the work on Pine is completed.
Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills has been closed near Big League Dreams since 2001 due to flooding damage.
Chino city attorney Fred Galante told the council on Feb. 1 that Chino Hills would have an obligation to open the road because it is a designated public thoroughfare.
Chino recently removed storm-damaged asphalt and concrete, a 96-inch corrugated metal pipe, dirt, rocks, and debris within the Chino Creek streambed on Pine between Fairfield Ranch Road/Pomona Rincon Road and El Prado Road.
Chino Hills agreed to reimburse Chino 25 percent of the $336,661 contract during Tuesday’s council meeting because the city has a sewage line under the river bed that needed to be stabilized.
The contract rose to $462,066 when workers had to increase the length of the pipe, excavate material that fell into the creek, and work double shifts to finish before the December rains, said Chino Public Works Director Amer Jakher. The second phase consisting of widening the road and installing guard rails is estimated to cost between $300,000 to $500,000 after which Chino will be prepared to open Pine into Chino Hills, Mr. Jakher said.
Councilwoman Karen Comstock said it’s time to start a conversation with the City of Chino Hills.
Pine will eventually be extended to the 71 Freeway at a cost of more than $50 million, a project that has been in the works for at least three decades.
