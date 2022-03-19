Chino High victorious at Winter Guard championships
Submitted photo

The Chino High School World Guard team won their division at last weekend’s Winter Guard International Regional Championships in Phoenix. Team members are Joanna Aguilera, Mateo Alvarez, Susana Galindo, Peyton Gonzales, Reannah Haydon, Alysa Herrera, Kaity Howbert, Mia Mijares, Evelyn Nozot, Kylene Preciado, Karla Ramirez, Vada Rivera, Emma Robles, Natalie Rojas, Anisa Romero, Aundrea Sierra, Veroncia Smolen and Ashley Villegas.

