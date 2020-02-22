The city of Chino’s annual Cultural Palooza, highlighting the culture and diversity of the community, will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
There will be entertainers, shopping, food and cultural activities from around the world.
Chino, which began as an agricultural community, has grown to be rich in history and diversity, city officials said.
“Traditions matter,” said Linda Reich, director of community services. “And when we share and celebrate our cultural heritages, we continue to strengthen as a community.”
The city is accepting applications from retail vendors, arts and crafts vendors, informational booths and any other participants or activity that will display cultural traditions.
Information: 334-3258 or visit cityofchino.org/events.
