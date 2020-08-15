The Chino Police Department will partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at Chino Police headquarters from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. The blood drive will take place in the community room.
Chino Police Department is at 5451 Guardian Way, north of Walnut Avenue and west of Benson Avenue.
All donors and staff will be prescreened before entering the facility. A picture identification is required.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
For online appointments use the code: ChinoPD.
Information: Natalie Aguirre at 334-3510.
