At the request of Commissioner Jen Holtkamp, the history of the once proposed Chino Hills splash pad will be discussed at the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
If the commission is supportive of a splash pad, city staff would work to provide cost estimates to the city manager for consideration in the 2021-22 capital improvement program budget, according to a staff report from community services director Jonathan Marshall.
If a splash pad is supported by the city manager and city council, staff would hold community workshops in conjunction with the commission for public input, he stated in the report.
Mr. Marshall will present an account of the splash pad going back to June 2008 when then Councilman Curt Hagman suggested a splash pad be a top priority for future park amenities.
The council two months later approved Butterfield Ranch Park for the location after staff evaluated all existing parks for compatibility.
However, after learning that the estimated cost was $458,850, the council voted 4-1 to deny the splash pad, with Mr. Hagman voting in support of it.
The item never returned to the council since that time, according to the report.
The commission will also discuss the criteria for dedication plaques on community facilities, including the possibility of adding the names of the appropriate commissioners and department director, if applicable.
The public may participate online by visiting us02web.zoom.us/j/86541188692 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting number 86541188692.
