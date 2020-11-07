Thomas E. Smith, Jr.
Submitted photo

Thomas E. Smith, Jr. of Chino Hills received a “thank you for your service” lawn sign this week from the City of Chino Hills. Mr. Smith served in the Air Force in the Vietnam era from 1967 to 1971. He has lived in Chino Hills for seven years. City employees installed approximately 70 signs in the yards of veterans and active duty military to honor them for Veterans Day.

