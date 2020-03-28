Chino Hills police jailed two people March 20 on suspicion of being in possession of stolen mail and other stolen items from at least nine people.
Meredith Ann Coombs, 33, of Walnut and Brian Lee Trammell, 38, of Rialto were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of possession of stolen mail and possession of stolen property, jail records show.
Ms. Coombs was released on bail at 9:28 p.m. the same day and Mr. Trammell is being held without bail because of a $30,000 outstanding warrant from Los Angeles County for driving a car on a suspended or revoked license, records indicate.
Deputies in Chino Hills were called to a suspicious vehicle on an access road in the 2000 block of Miramonte Court and found a man and woman in possession of stolen mail and items believed to be stolen from nine people, said Deputy G. Holland.
“Deputies are continuing to investigate in hopes of identifying other victims of theft,” the deputy said.
Ms. Coombs was on Post Release Community Supervision based on Assembly Bill 109 for a previous assault, as was Mr. Trammell, who was wearing a yellow work vest when he was arrested.
The deputy added that Mr. Trammell was on Post Release Community Supervision for domestic violence and was on felony probation for a vandalism conviction.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.