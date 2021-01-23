An imaginary place contemplated during meditation is where Jeff and Rosemary Kilby of Chino Hills wanted to find themselves during a very tough year.
The Kilbys are both in the healthcare industry and have endured the never-ending cycle of peaks and plateaus.
Social by nature, they haven’t been able to find stress release in their tight-knit Sleepy Hollow neighborhood where chili cookoffs, birthdays, and holidays were celebrated on a regular basis.
“Never have I been so happy in a community,” he said. “We are free thinkers, creative types and practically family. I cherish my neighbors.”
He added, “It’s just been a real rough ride for us this year and being in healthcare with COVID is extremely tough,” Mr. Kilby said.
On a whim, he asked his wife if she would be open to a message of peace on their exterior wall to make people smile and reflect goodwill.
Mrs. Kilby agreed and they sought the approval of neighbors before they embarked on the venture.
They then reached out to artist neighbor Lena Sekine who has created artwork on other homes in Sleepy Hollow that Mr. Kilby admired.
Ms. Sekine, an interior designer specializing in commercial restaurants, graduated from UC Irvine and attended the Pasadena College of Graphic Design.
“The only thing Jeff required was a peace sign,” she said. “He told me to run with it.”
And away she ran, using her artistic skills and imagination to create a mandala with a peace sign as its center.
The numbers “142” appear at the top to signify Carbon Canyon Road, which is State Route 142. A whimsical heart is positioned at the bottom.
Extending from the mandala are undulating waves containing the family’s astrological constellations, symbols of nature, and a crow.
Ms. Sekine said the undulations are movements representing a dreamlike galaxy.
Mrs. Kilby said her brother used to call her “crow” when she was little, and she always identified with the crow as her spirit animal. She is 30 percent Native American.
Ms. Sekine said she was not aware of Mrs. Kilby’s heritage when she drew Native American symbols in the design.
Before working on an art project, Ms. Sekine mentally focuses on the individual.
“I try to incorporate hidden meanings that I don’t want noticeable,” she said. “It has to be meaningful to the family itself.”
Mr. Kilby said the mandala is one of Lena’s signatures. “Lena is drawn to mandalas and after doing research, I am too because of what they say about life and growth.”
All mandalas are based on a circle and infused with designs to form a deeper meaning.
“It’s really beautiful,” Mrs. Kilby said looking at the symbols. “I love the details. It’s beautiful in whatever way you see it.”
