Three suspects wanted for checking unlocked car doors and attempting to break into vehicles in Chino were arrested Wednesday morning during a high-risk traffic stop on Central Avenue, north of Riverside Drive, in which the third of the three people surrendered after an hour.
“A high-risk stop was conducted and two subjects were detained,” Chino police said in a statement. “There was a third subject hiding in the backseat who was non-compliant with officer’s commands and a firearm was believed to be under the passenger seat.”
More than a dozen officers in their patrol units were parked behind the stopped car, and the Chino Police’s SWAT vehicle parked in front.
An officer inside the SWAT vehicle used a loudspeaker to demand the third suspect emerge from the vehicle.
Officers from the Ontario Police and the Chino Police’s K-9 unit and Drone team were also on scene, Chino police said.
The traffic stop took place at 8:45 a.m., and the third suspect came out of the vehicle with his hands up at 9:50 a.m.
“These suspects are believed to be responsible for at least three vehicle burglaries that occurred this morning,” Chino police said. “A firearm was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.”
The identities, ages and cities of residences for the three men have not yet been disclosed.
(This story will be updated if more information becomes available.)
