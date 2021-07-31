The City of Chino will host an overnight family campout from 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 through 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
A family of four Chino residents is $50, a family of four non-Chino residents is $60 and $10 for each additional family member.
Games and activities will be held, and the 1993 movie Jurassic Park will be played at dusk. Dinner and breakfast will be provided.
Residents must bring their own tents and sleeping bags.
For information on registration, call the Ayala Park Operations Center at (909) 334-3257. If registration is full, a waiting list will be created.
