Hickory Creek trailhead sign

 

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

More than 100 rules signs have been posted at parks and trails in Chino Hills, including the one shown at Hickory Creek trailhead off Rolling Ridge Drive. The blue and white signs replace the former green signs and include new park hours: open 30 minutes before sunrise and closed 30 minutes after sunset. Additional signs announcing no drones or wheeled toys went up at Community Center, Community Park, Grand Avenue Park, English Springs Park, Veterans Park, and McCoy Equestrian Center.

