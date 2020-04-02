A 36-year-old Chino Hills man was jailed Thursday morning on suspicion of distributing 2,600 photos and videos on a computer showing child pornography.
Felipe Amaya was booked on $25,000 bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, jail records show.
He was arrested at 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 17600 block of Dandelion Lane in Chino Hills, records show.
Mr. Amaya is scheduled to appear in court Monday, April 6, but that date could be changed because courts are temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Crime against Children Detail and the Hi-Tech Division began an investigating into the downloading, possession and distribution of child pornography, leading them to a house in Chino Hills, Deputy Gerania Navarro said.
Investigators served a search warrant at the home Thursday morning and talked with a suspect at the house.
Deputy Navarro said investigators found nearly 50 gigabytes, or 2,600 files, of images and videos showing child pornography.
“At the end of the interview, Mr. Amaya was arrested,” the deputy said.
Anyone with information can call Detective Brian Arias at 387-3615 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
