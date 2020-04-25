The city of Chino Hills announced Thursday evening that all 48 miles of trails will re-open to the public today (April 25) and will be monitored by deputies on bicycle patrol for social distancing and face covering requirements.
Residents should bring face coverings and put them on when they pass others along the way, regardless of how far apart they are, advises the city.
Mayor Art Bennett said this is not the time to call friends to meet on the trails. If social distancing rules are not followed and people are gathering in groups larger than their households, the city will consider taking steps to restrict use to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, he advised.
Parking lots at parks will remain closed but residents may walk or bicycle into parks. Recreation staff will monitor parks and trails to inform the public about coronavirus guidelines.
