The owner of a Chino-based construction company pleaded guilty Monday to filing false tax returns and failing to report more than $4.8 million during a five-year period, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles reported.

Liang Chen, a Los Angeles County resident also known as Paul Chen, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false income tax return. He agreed to pay the $1.642 million in restitution and faces up to three years in federal prison when he is sentenced on Monday, Dec. 12, said spokesman Thom Mrosek.

