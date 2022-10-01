The owner of a Chino-based construction company pleaded guilty Monday to filing false tax returns and failing to report more than $4.8 million during a five-year period, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles reported.
Liang Chen, a Los Angeles County resident also known as Paul Chen, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false income tax return. He agreed to pay the $1.642 million in restitution and faces up to three years in federal prison when he is sentenced on Monday, Dec. 12, said spokesman Thom Mrosek.
Mr. Chen has been owner of Mass Development Inc., located at 11742 Ramona Ave., since Feb.17, 2010.
The plea agreement shows that between January 2013 and October 2017, Mr. Chen was in charge of the company’s daily business activities and listed as the owner on financial documents, Mr. Mrosek said.
“To conceal income, Mr. Chen deposited only a portion of the checks made payable to Mass Communications Inc. into the company’s bank account and then cashed nearly $5 million of additional checks made payable to the company at a bank and a local liquor store that offered check-cashing services,” the spokesman said.
He provided his tax preparer with statements from the company’s business bank account and falsely told the preparer that all of the company’s income had been deposited into that account, Mr. Mrosek said.
“By failing to tell the preparer that he had cashed a substantial portion of business checks made payable to Mass Communications Inc., Mr. Chen caused Mass Communications to falsely report its gross receipts to the IRS,” he said.
By underreporting the income, he underpaid the IRS a total of $1.642 million in federal taxes.
