In response to concerns brought up last year, the Chino City Council voted March 3 to clarify and tighten up the city’s municipal code regarding fireworks use.
The recommendations were made in January by the Chino Community Services Commission Fireworks Sub-Committee and approved by the commission.
For a week preceding Independence Day on July 4, local non-profit groups are allowed to sell “safe and sane” fireworks in the city as a fundraiser. The changes approved by the council include:
●Clarifies that fireworks stands are allowed in commercial or manufacturing zoned areas.
●Allows certified non-profit groups that have held fireworks stands at non-commercial or non-manufacturing zoned areas to continue their sales at those locations. Once the non-profit group ceases to sell fireworks at that site, no other group may place a fireworks stand there.
●Reduces the number of allowed fireworks stands from 30 to 25. Linda Reich, director of community services for the city, told the council Tuesday that during the last two years, the number of stands has been 28 and was 30 in the past. She said the city is trying to get the number of stands lower through attrition so the remaining stands can make more money.
●Adds an appeal process when there are violations to the municipal code regarding the stands.
●Allows church organizations to sell fireworks on their property with the qualification that the church be the only entity to sell fireworks there. Other non-profit groups may not sell fireworks on the church’s property. Ms. Reich told the council that the city charges an upfront 10 percent surcharge on fireworks stand operators to defray the cost of processing and issuing permits to the operators, inspection of the stands, a public education and awareness campaign, cleanup of trash and debris left behind, and the cost of personnel, such as police to monitor the fireworks stands.
After the city tallies up the costs, it may refund a portion of the surcharge to the fireworks stand operators, if the entire amount is not needed by the city for those services. Ms. Reich said some fireworks operators mislead consumers by posting signs on their booths stating that customers have to pay a 10 percent and sometimes up to 18 percent “city tax” in addition to the original cost of the fireworks. She said the city does not charge a tax to consumers for fireworks sales.
