Thanksgiving
giveaway
Isaiah’s Rock will hold a Thanksgiving giveaway of turkeys and vegetables starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Avenue.
During the distribution, participants will be provided appointment tickets to sign up for the Isaiah’s Rock Christmas toy and food giveaway.
Information: (909) 628-0966.
Christmas boutique today at church
The Adorn Women’s Ministry will hold a Christmas boutique and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Nov. 19) at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The event will include local handcrafted jewelry, quilts, signs, décor, Christmas items, baked goods and Thanksgiving treats.
Proceeds will be used to benefit the women who serve as church missionaries.
Giveaway at Chino Senior Center
A Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by Chino residents Lissa and Joe Fraga, in partnership with All American Car Wash and the City of Chino will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today (Nov. 19) with a drive-through meal and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. with a sit-down dinner for more than 200 residents at the Chino Senior Center.
Both events are booked.
Information: Mrs. Fraga at (805) 368-6950.
Caring for the Hills
to give away food
Caring for the Hills will give away Thanksgiving bags at approximately noon today (Nov. 19) and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 15554 Cecelia St. in Chino Hills.
The organization will distribute approximately 60 bags with a gift card, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and other food items.
Ned Rogers said the gift cards can be used to purchase turkey or ham and groceries.
The distributions will be given to the regular clientele who receive the morning giveaways, Mr. Rogers said.
Residents in need will not be turned away, he added.
Mr. Rogers said despite back surgery in July and seven blood clots in his left leg, Caring for the Hills is still going strong with the help of volunteers.
Thanksgiving meal for community
Pastor Brian Pattison of Victory Baptist Church invites the community to a Thanksgiving meal at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 that includes turkey, ham and all the fixings at 14132 San Antonio Ave. in Chino. Anybody who needs a ride may call the church at (909) 597-0409.
Holiday toy
drive
The Chino Neighborhood House is collecting toys for the holiday season.
Toys can be for any age group and must be new.
Information: (909) 628-5608.
St. Margaret Mary School Boutique
St. Margaret Mary School will host a Christmas boutique from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12664 Central Ave. in Chino.
Food kits
available
The City of Chino in partnership with Feeding America will provide food distributions from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Mondays Nov. 21, and Dec. 19 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Food kits are available through the Senior Mobile Pantry Program to all ages. Proof of income and senior status is not required.
Food kits include fruit, vegetables, protein and more.
Information: (909) 334-3271.
Walk-through
Bethlehem
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a “Walk Through Bethlehem” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills.
There is no charge for the event that will include a Nativity scene, an animal petting area, Roman soldiers as ushers, musical performances, and volunteers wearing period-era clothing showing demonstrations.
There will be crafts for children and homemade bread.
5th annual ‘Stuff
the Sleigh’
Chino Police Department will collect new, upwrapped toys for its fifth annual “Stuff the Sleigh” from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Wednesday, Dec. 7 at its headquarters, 5450 Guardian Way in Chino. Toys for newborn to 17 years old will be collected.
Items will be given to the Chino-based UCHOOZ program for distribution to the community.
Tree lighting to
include ‘snowfall’
The City of Chino Hills will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6:15 p.m. followed by a “snowfall” on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the government center, 14000 City Center Drive. Snow flurries will “descend” from above once the tree is lit.
The event begins at 5 p.m. and includes music, arts and crafts, games, and photos with Santa Claus. Cookies, treats and hot cocoa will be provided inside the lobby while supplies last.
Children may bring their letters to Santa Claus to place in the special box.
The tree lighting presentation will include a message from the mayor and presentation of the colors by the Chino Valley Young Marines.
Information: community services department, (909) 364-2710.
Chino tree lighting
ceremony Dec. 6
The City of Chino will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the City Hall Lawn, 13220 Central Ave.
Santa Claus will make an appearance.
Refreshments will be served.
Information: (909) 334-3306.
