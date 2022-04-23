An attempt by African-American golfer Lemuel Paul Grant and associates to purchase the Los Serranos Golf Course 74 years ago was a short-lived but intriguing endeavor with racial overtones, as revealed by Chino Hills historian Paul Spitzzeri on Monday night.
Mr. Spitzzeri put together pieces of Chino Valley and Los Angeles history that became a one-hour story that ended too soon for the audience at the Chino Hills Community Center. The event was sponsored by the Chino Hills Historical Society.
Mr. Grant, a native of Atlanta, came to Los Angeles and became a brick mason but later stole a car and ended up in San Quentin.
He moved to South America in the 1920s and worked as a brick contractor. He settled in San Gabriel in 1937 and owned a brick and tile business.
He became a pioneer golfer and with a group of black investors, attempted to purchase the golf course from owners Melville and Consuelo Rogers in 1949.
His associates were said to be boxer Joe Louis, actor Eddie Anderson, and athlete and actor Woody Strode.
Mr. Grant called his endeavor the “Valparaiso Recreation Center,” named after a city in Chile.
He told the California Eagle, a black-owned Los Angeles newspaper, that he launched the project so golfers of any race could play and there would be no Jim Crow at Valparaiso.
When word reached Chino Valley, opposition occurred.
A Champion article on June 10, 1949 (above) reported the formation of the “Los Serranos Business Club” that tried to block the sale.
According to the article, “The Rogers have entered into an agreement to sell the popular recreation resort to a syndicate of Los Angeles negroes who are dickering for the property.”
The article stated that the notice of the sales agreement was filed in San Bernardino for the purchase of the 320-acre club.
“Residents of the country club area in the Los Serranos and Don Lugo tracts, most of whom are property owners, are reported to have organized into what will be known as the Los Serranos Business Club and are preparing to vigorously protest the sale,” according to the story.
Another Champion story states that other parties who have “interest in the club were not willing to sell. The racial question is said not to have been a factor in the matter at all, the main question being financial.”
Mr. Grant and his group took out a full-page ad in the Eagle promoting a Fourth of July kickoff stating that Valparaiso was the “most sensational inter-racial project ever undertaken by our community and that California had progressive policies.”
Despite membership drives and a golf tournament sponsored by Mr. Louis in November 1949, problems were brewing.
Not enough people signed up, and the Rogers were under an injunction from the California Public Utilities Commission due to water issues.
On top of that, Mr. Rogers’ brother Ken, and Clara Blum Bartlett, a realtor from Los Angeles, who initially were trying to find buyers, sued the Rogers and secured a judgment that gave them control of the property.
The Valparaiso project collapsed and Ms. Bartlett became sole owner.
Mr. Grant remained in San Gabriel and continued his business until he retired to Barstow.
He died in 1973.
