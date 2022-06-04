They are the people who do good for the community without seeking recognition—residents who work mostly behind the scenes to make Chino Hills a thriving place to live.
Five “unsung heroes,” were recognized by individual councilmembers for their civic and community involvement during the State of the City address on Tuesday night at the Community Center.
They are Jane DeFrank chosen by Councilman Peter Rogers, George DeFrank chosen by Councilman Art Bennett, Patrick Hamamoto chosen by Councilwoman Cynthia Moran, Nick Montano chosen by Councilman Brian Johsz, and Susan Peirce chosen by Mayor Ray Marquez.
Mrs. DeFrank is serving the second year of her term as the president of the Chino Hills 55+ Club and was formerly the long-time vice president. As part of the club, she began attending the Veterans subgroup meetings to support her husband, George DeFrank and assist with the fundraising for the military monument.
She has been a long-time volunteer for the Chino Hills Community Foundation, volunteering with the Kids Art Exploration, the home tours, wine walk, and jazz and blues concerts.
She is a member of the Chino Valley YMCA Board, has served as an instructor for the Chino Hills Active Adults program, and assists her husband with bingo in the barn.
Mr. DeFrank, a Vietnam veteran, has been a member of the Chino Hills 55+ Club since its inception in 2013, and joined the Veterans subgroup in 2016 where he became chairman.
He was instrumental, along with the other Veterans subgroup members, in fundraising for the design and construction of the military service monument at the Community Center.
He serves as bingo manager, volunteering every Thursday, and volunteers regularly for the Chino Hills Community Foundation.
Mr. Hamamoto served on the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission for more than nine years and the Chino Hills Planning Commission from 2019 to 2021.
He volunteers for the Chino Hills Community Foundation and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with his wife, Kathleen.
For 21 years, he volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and served as a scoutmaster and den leader of Troop 316 until 2015.
Mr. Montano, owner of Roscoe’s Famous Deli, has a long philanthropic track record and actively seeks out opportunities to sponsor events and support the community.
For 11 years, he has hosted a golf tournament to raise money for Boys Republic, resulting in a total of $165,000 to purchase equipment and fund student scholarships.
He is a supporter of the Let It Be Foundation that assists children with life-threatening illnesses, sponsoring many of their events and providing food for the annual dinner benefit.
He hosts numerous fundraising nights at Roscoe’s and reaches out to help families in need.
He most recently supported a Junior Firefighter in his desire to raise money for the L.A. Ronald McDonald House where he stayed while fighting childhood cancer.
Although he and his wife Cheryl moved to Chino after living in Chino Hills for more than 20 years, he remains dedicated to his hometown.
Ms. Peirce is the president and founder of Red Bucket Equine Rescue on English Road.
In 2008, she found several neglected and abandoned horses and wanted to provide them with a home.
Red Bucket rescues slaughter-bound, starving, or traumatized horses and rehabilitates them.
The organization matches adopters with horses and provides them free coaching, riding lessons and field support. Ms. Peirce participates in national rescue efforts and provides coaching and support for other rescues.
