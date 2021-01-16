Taco Dudes
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Taco Dudes, which opened in 2013 at Riverside Drive and Fourth Street in Chino, closed this week after lease issues with the owner of the building, according to owner Eddie Lara, who was named Boys Republic Alumnus of the Year in 2019. He told friends he plans to continue catering his menu. The business closed Monday, and signs have already been removed. The building was constructed in the 1950s as a Tastee Freeze hamburger and malt restaurant. 

