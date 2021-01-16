Taco Dudes, which opened in 2013 at Riverside Drive and Fourth Street in Chino, closed this week after lease issues with the owner of the building, according to owner Eddie Lara, who was named Boys Republic Alumnus of the Year in 2019. He told friends he plans to continue catering his menu. The business closed Monday, and signs have already been removed. The building was constructed in the 1950s as a Tastee Freeze hamburger and malt restaurant.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed in domestic dispute with another woman in Chino
- Chino Hills files letter to support Supreme Court petition
- Blood drive to honor longtime Chino High equipment manager
- Tarps used for fumigation catch fire on clubhouse at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills
- Woman killed in domestic dispute with another woman early Monday morning in Chino
- Board suspends policy to re-elect Hagman as chairman during pandemic
- Project to close Riverside Drive for 11 days
- Taco Dudes in Chino closes its doors
- Thoroughbred horses retire on Boys Republic farm
- Carbon Canyon Favored For Colorado Aqueduct Terminal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.