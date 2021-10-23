It was a festive and joyous Sunday for parishioners of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino when a new Lady of Fatima shrine was blessed by Bishop Alberto Rojas on Oct. 17.
The day was also exciting because the church’s new pastor, Fr. Restituto Galang, or “Father Resti,” was installed by the bishop during Mass following the shrine dedication.
Mariachi music accompanied a procession to the shrine led by the bishop with children dressed in traditional costumes carrying bouquets of flowers.
The church’s original statue, located on the south side of the church in the Lady of Fátima prayer area, was vandalized in 2019.
The statue was beheaded and a large rock was thrown into a stained-glass window.
In 2017, vandals attempted to set the statue on fire.
Former Pastor Father Mike Miller announced that the Lady of Fátima prayer area would be rebuilt in front of the church as part of the “rebuild, refresh, and renew” building campaign to upgrade the church that was built more than 60 years ago.
The statue is set on a pedestal with a wall fountain behind it.
Our Lady of Fátima is the title given to the Blessed Virgin Mary based on apparitions reported in 1917 by three shepherd children at the Cova da Iria, in Fátima, Portugal.
The three children were Lúcia dos Santos and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto.
Parishioners Javier and Ana Alcala contributed their time and talent to the shrine project, with Mr. Alcala donating his labor as a general contractor.
