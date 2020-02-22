Following a recommendation by health agencies that “social distancing” be adopted by people who have returned from China to help stop the spread of Coronavirus, the Chino Valley school district posted the following information on its website.
“The Center for Disease Control has requested that starting Feb. 3, 2020, people returning from travel to mainland China practice ‘social distancing’ (staying home away from public places, including school) in cooperation with the local San Bernardino Public Health Department.”
Students who recently returned from China and are practicing social distancing will receive support from schools and the school district will assist with continued learning at home, according to the website post.
It also stated: “While health agencies may issue mandatory quarantines of individuals, CVUSD does not have the authority or responsibility to mandate or enforce quarantining of our students” and “CVUSD respects the confidentiality of our students and will never share personal information of students with the public.”
Students are required to stay home if they are ill with fever (100 degrees or higher) and may return to school after being free from fever for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.