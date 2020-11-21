A new traffic configuration for Chick-fil-A in the Gateway Village shopping center at Grand Avenue and the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills went into effect Monday.
Once inside the parking lot, drivers are directed to turn right at Sprouts and loop around the center to improve traffic flow.
Restaurant owner David Dinasan said the changes were made by the property management company at the request of Sprouts.
Mr. Dinasan said the restaurant is doing everything it can to reduce shopping center congestion, including placing an employee across from See’s Candy to direct the flow.
He is asking the community for patience while indoor dining is prohibited because of the coronavirus and believes things will settle down in a week or two.
