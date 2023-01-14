Chino Avenue Congregate Home on the road to expansion

Director Steve Martinson stands in front of Chino Avenue Congregate Home, located in the unincorporated area of Chino on the Chino Hills border.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

Chino Avenue Congregate Home, a skilled nursing home at 3409 Chino Ave. in the unincorporated area of Chino, has been approved for a $2 million expansion from six beds to 18 beds.

The 2,389-square-foot facility, across the street from the Chino Hills Animal Hospital, treats patients with severe brain injuries. The single-family residence currently houses six patients in three bedrooms and will expand by 5,977 square feet to house 18 patients in 15 bedrooms.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.