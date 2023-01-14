Chino Avenue Congregate Home on the road to expansion

Chino Avenue Congregate Home, a skilled nursing home at 3409 Chino Ave. in the unincorporated area of Chino, has been approved for a $2 million expansion from six beds to 18 beds.
The 2,389-square-foot facility, across the street from the Chino Hills Animal Hospital, treats patients with severe brain injuries. The single-family residence currently houses six patients in three bedrooms and will expand by 5,977 square feet to house 18 patients in 15 bedrooms.
The expansion project will include an additional dining room, two additional living rooms, four additional bathrooms, and new offices.
The San Bernardino County Zoning Administrator approved the proposal on March 31, but plans have yet to be submitted, according to County Public Information Officer David Wert.
The property, currently served by a septic system, will require a sewer connection because of the expansion.
The City of Chino is requiring the property owner to record an “irrevocable offer of annexation” on the property, which would require the owner to cooperate and not protest any future annexation of the area by the city, Development Services Director Nick Liguori said.
The Chino City Council approved the irrevocable agreement on Jan. 3 and will request approval from the county’s Local Agency Formation Commission for sewer service for the property.
The addition is expected to be completed by January 2024, said Steve Martinson, director of the facility.
“There’s a huge demand for what we do,” Mr. Martinson said. “We’re always full.”
Mr. Martinson said the congregate home is a “hands-on” facility with a ratio of one caregiver for every two patients. The facility will triple its staff with the expansion, he said.
