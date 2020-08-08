A new name for the Ayala Park Stadium was unveiled in a quiet, unpublicized ceremony July 25 to honor Dennis Yates, the former Chino mayor who spent 28 years as president of Chino Pop Warner youth football and announcer for the Pop Warner Mount Baldy Conference.
"Yates Field" was dedicated during a small, private event attended by Mr. Yates, his family, Chino Pop Warner's Eddie Braithwaite and Neal Jerry, retired Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock and Chino city manager Matt Ballantyne.
"The renaming of the field was decided by the mayor (Eunice Ulloa) based on Mr. Yates' long history with youth football and track and field in Chino," said Chino city spokeswoman Vivian Castro.
Cost of updating the scoreboard and field logo was $16,995, which was included in a $629,395 Ayala Park Stadium turf replacement project approved by the Chino city council in December.
The spokeswoman said it was not required to hold a public hearing or meeting on the name change and that a request to rename Ayala Park Stadium could be made by the mayor.
Mayor Ulloa advised Chino city staff in January that she was choosing Mr. Yates as the stadium's namesake, Mrs. Castro said. City officials did not announce the name change in advance of the July 25 ceremony or invite members of the public.
"Given the COVID-19 directives from the state and county, staff felt it was not appropriate to advertise the event as it was not open to the public," Mrs. Castro said.
A video or power point presentation of the July 25 ceremony will be shown at the Chino city council meeting either Tuesday, Sept. 1 or Tuesday, Sept. 15.
