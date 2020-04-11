Faith-based organizations impacted by the coronavirus are eligible to participate in the “Paycheck Protection Program” and the “Economic Injury Disaster Loan program” without restrictions based on their religious identity or activities, according to Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Eligibility rules are outlined in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress.
“Faith-based organizations have always provided critical social services for people in need, and SBA will make clear that these organizations may access this emergency capital,” Ms. Carranza said.
The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to keep small business workers employed and provides small businesses with capital through the nation’s banks and other lending institutions, with support from the SBA.
The program’s maximum loan amount is $10 million with a fixed one percent interest rate and maturity of two years.
SBA will forgive the portion of loan proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated operating expenses for up to eight weeks provided at least 75 percent of loan proceeds are used for payroll costs.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides qualifying small businesses and non-profits with working capital up to $2 million with low interest rates and terms extending up to 30 years.
“The impact of this pandemic is hurting schools, places of worship, and disproportionately impacting the sick, the elderly and the lower income,” Ms. Carranza said. “Organizations that deliver critical social services must remain viable,” she said.
Information: sba.gov or call (202) 205-7036.
