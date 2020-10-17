Chino Police Department was given a $150,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety that will assist department’s efforts to reduce deaths and injuries on Chino roads, police announced Wednesday.
The one-year grant is for the 2021 federal fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.
The grant will fund traffic safety programs that include:
•Patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.
•Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
•Patrols with emphasis on education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians.
•Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of primary causes of crashes: excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs/signals, improper turning and lane changes.
•Patrols with emphasis on child car seat and seatbelt use.
•Education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speed, bicycle and pedestrian safety.
•Collaborative efforts with neighboring agencies on traffic safety priorities.
•Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert, police said.
