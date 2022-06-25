Chino Hills movies 

The City of Chino Hills is showing movies on Thursdays at approximately 8 p.m. on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.  

The last two movies will be shown at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Community Center

June 30: Moana

July 7: Tangled

July 14: Space Jam, A New Legacy

July 21: Sing 2

McCoy Equestrian Center

July 28: The Little Rascals

Aug. 4: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Chino movie nights

The City of Chino will hold free movie nights on Fridays  on the lawn at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. 

Family-fun activities start at 6:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk. 

Attendees should bring a lawn chair or a blanket.

Schedule

July 8: Ghostbusters Afterlife; July 15: Cars 3

July 22: Clifford the Big Red Dog

July 29: Jungle Cruise

Information: cityofchino.org/events.

