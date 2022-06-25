Chino Hills movies
The City of Chino Hills is showing movies on Thursdays at approximately 8 p.m. on the Community Center lawn, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The last two movies will be shown at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Community Center
June 30: Moana
July 7: Tangled
July 14: Space Jam, A New Legacy
July 21: Sing 2
McCoy Equestrian Center
July 28: The Little Rascals
Aug. 4: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Chino movie nights
The City of Chino will hold free movie nights on Fridays on the lawn at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Family-fun activities start at 6:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
Schedule
July 8: Ghostbusters Afterlife; July 15: Cars 3
July 22: Clifford the Big Red Dog
July 29: Jungle Cruise
Information: cityofchino.org/events.
