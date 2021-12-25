Lions will pick up food donations
The Chino Valley Lions Club is asking for residents to contribute to its hunger drive where non-perishable food items are being collected across the state to distribute to food banks. The goal is to collect 150,000 pounds of food. Call Mike Preston, (909) 573-3600 or Drew Sasser at (951) 903-8806 to arrange for pickup.
The Lions Club meets at 6:15 p.m. for a dinner meeting the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Residents are invited to join the meetings to see if they would be interested in becoming a member.
The next meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Snowman trail on Dec. 25 and 26
The Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center will be decorated as a winter wonderland with the nature trail transformed into a snow-covered path lined with trees dusted with snow, a photo booth, and winter arts and crafts activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Day and Sunday, Dec. 26.
The meeting room will be decorated with a winter scene. The event is called Winter Wonderland.
Discovery Center is located at 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea. Information: (909) 780-6222.
Kids Winter Camp
A winter camp is being held for children in grades first to eighth from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino.
Camp fees are $120 for the first child, $113 for the second child, and $106 for the third child.
Non-residents are required to pay an additional $10 fee per child per week.
Daily camp fee is $30 per child per day $40 for non-residents. Information: (909) 334-3258.
Christmas tree recycling in Chino
Chino residents who would like to recycle their Christmas trees can have them picked up by Waste Management collectors.
Trees will be picked up at the curb on scheduled collection days between Monday Dec. 27 and Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Trees must be free of decorations to be collected.
Chino Hills tree, wreath recycling
Chino Hills residents can recycle their Christmas trees by placing them at the curb or next to the dumpsters in residential complexes on trash pickup days beginning Monday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Jan. 14.
All decorations and tree stands must be removed. Trees higher than 6-feet tall must be cut in half. Trees taken down after Jan. 14 can be recycled by chopping them into pieces that fit inside the yard waste container or dumpster with the lid closed.
Wreaths and greenery can also be recycled if they fit in the yard waste container or dumpster. Remove wire, hooks, bows and decorations.
All collected trees and greenery are turned into mulch, compost, and groundcover. Flocked trees cannot be recycled and must be chopped and placed inside the trash container, or residents may schedule a bulky item pickup by contacting Republic Services at (866) 238-2444.
