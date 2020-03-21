Pacifica Senior Living in Chino Hills is seeking donations of hand sanitizer, antiseptic wipes and spray, and face masks, according to an employee.
The residential center for seniors is running low on the protective items because they are on back order, said Mary Dinga Pabst-Denounden of Chino Hills, Pacifica’s the activity director, in a social media post.
The items can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week to the front of the building at 6500 Butterfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Home Depot in Chino Hills donated potted flowers to Pacifica residents.
Information: 247-1556.
