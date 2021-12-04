An outdoor event free to the community called “Walk Through Bethlehem” will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills.
Visitors will walk through Old Town Bethlehem including a nativity with animals, booths set up with canvas sides to resemble little shops, and demonstrations such as candle-making and pottery making.
Children will be able to make Christmas crafts.
There will be fresh-made bread, fruit, and a cookie stand, all free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.