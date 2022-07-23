Randy Makowsky won the main event title, Kelani Mussetter captued the female mini-cars championship and Haily Aguaya’s pig-themed car was the Best Appearing Car contest in front of a sold-out crowd last Saturday night at the 31st annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby at the Chino Fairgrounds.
More than $17,000 in prize money was awarded and the event drew several out-of-state drivers for the event, which drew an estimated 4,000 fans.
