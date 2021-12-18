Polar Express
Photo by Janice Riddle

Thousands of lights were strung on this 23-foot triple-hull pontoon boat called the “Polar Express,” one of 47 entries in the Chino Hills Kiwanis Club Boat Parade. Besides the 26 boats, entries included the Chino Hills High and Townsend Junior High marching bands, the 55+ Club Veterans Group riding in a ten-person golf cart provided by Boys Republic, Priceless Pets adoption trailer, resident Michael Chong driving two veterans in a gingerbread-themed golf cart, Chino Valley Rotary, scouting groups, Chino Hills Champions Special Olympics, and Chino Hills Aquatics.

