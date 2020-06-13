The Chino Hills Planning Commission will meet for a second workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 to discuss a loosening of restrictions when it comes to accessory dwelling units, called ADUs, to comply with new state laws encouraging their development.
An ADU is a second, smaller dwelling unit located on the same lot as a single-family home, formerly known as “granny flats” or “mother-in-law quarters.”
They can be used as rental units or additional housing for aging parents or adult children.
The new laws prohibit the requirement of a minimum lot size, allow ADUs on properties zoned for multi-family residential uses and prohibits local agencies from requiring replacement off-street parking spaces when a garage or other parking structure is converted into an ADU.
The commission will also discuss “junior accessory dwelling units,” known as JADUs, which are a maximum of 500 square feet and can be located within a proposed or existing single-family home, such as a garage.
The new law allows the concurrent development of both an ADU and a JADU.
To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting identification number 87939548952.
