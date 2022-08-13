Boys State delegates from Chino Valley named for 2022

Boys State delegates for 2022 (from left) are Dominic Gonzalez of Chino High School; Rafael Gomez of Don Lugo High School; Daniel Sitanggang of Ayala High School; Jeff Fassbinder of Chino Hills High School; and Daniel Mora of Chino High School. The five students attended Boys State earlier this summer at Cal State University, Sacramento to learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of citizenship. They attended legislative sessions, court proceedings and law enforcement presentations. 

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Five Chino Valley high school students were named Boys State delegates for 2022 through the Chino American Legion Post 299. 

The event was held earlier this summer at Cal State University, Sacramento.

