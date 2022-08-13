Boys State delegates from Chino Valley named for 2022

Five Chino Valley high school students were named Boys State delegates for 2022 through the Chino American Legion Post 299.
The event was held earlier this summer at Cal State University, Sacramento.
The boys attended legislative sessions, court proceedings and law enforcement presentations.
They wrote the following personal statements after they were selected and before they attended the event.
Rafael Gomez
I am Rafael Gomez, 16-year-old senior at Don Antonio Lugo High School.
I am excited for the opportunity for knowledge that the Boys State experience will give me as well as the diverse group of people I will be able to meet.
I currently volunteer at Pomona Valley hospital as well as being a proud member of the ASB department at Lugo as Speaker of the House of Representatives.
After high school I hope to attend university for my undergraduate degree before continuing my education in medical school.
I aspire to be able to evoke a positive change in underserved communities in the future by volunteering at low-income clinics to provide better access to healthcare for those in need.
I also wish to help veterans who haven’t been able to return back to their normal lives despite having served our country.
Boys State is a great experience that I would recommend to the next graduating class after me, because it’s a great way to meet new people and learn more about the structure of the government that serves us.
Dominic Gonzalez
Being chosen to represent Chino High School as this year’s Boy State Delegate is a tremendous honor.
My name is Dominic Gonzales and not only do I attend Chino High School, but I have served as an involved member of the Chino community through various civic engagement opportunities.
I have served as a Young Senator for Senator Connie Leyva this past year as well as volunteered for the City of Chino.
Besides serving the Chino community, I am tremendously involved in the on-campus community of Chino High School, such as being a member of the Associated Student Body (ASB) as a Cabinet Member and serving as an officer of numerous on-campus clubs like AP Club, GSA, and Cool 2 Be Kind.
I am also a varsity scholar-athlete for Chino High School’s cross-country team.
The opportunity to represent Chino High School as their Boy State Delegate not only means a great deal to me, but it is an even greater honor to share with my family as my sister served as Chino High School’s Girls State Delegate in 2018.
This type of opportunity is once-in-a-lifetime and to share this moment with my family makes this moment much more memorable.
After serving at Boys State this summer, my future goal is to become a widely known political figure in the political arena.
I am very much grateful for this opportunity and am excited to see what is in store for me this summer at Boys State.
Daniel Mora
My name is Daniel Mora, and I am representing Chino High School for California Boys State.
I am beyond grateful to be chosen as the representative of my school for this once in a lifetime opportunity.
I have always enjoyed helping people in need and getting involved in various activities in my community.
I have created my own clubs, I am part of the cabinet for two clubs, and I am a member of several others at my high school.
I am also involved in my community by volunteering at a hospital and by volunteering for a local political campaign.
I accomplish all this while maintaining a 4.55 grade point average and being No. 1 in my class.
Being able to attend Boys State gives me the opportunity to explore my passions in government, which will allow me to be prepared for a future career in politics that I envision myself in.
As a Mexican-American coming from a family of immigrants, it is now time for more Hispanic and Latino representation in every aspect of our community.
Thank you once again to the Chino American Legion Post 299 for making all this possible and to my counselors for supporting me.
Daniel Sitanggang
My name is Daniel Sitanggang. I am currently 16 years old and I am a rising senior at Ruben S. Ayala High School.
I would like to first begin by thanking Ms. Domicoli for presenting me with this opportunity and of course Mr. Stafford and the others who interviewed me for granting me the honor of representing Ayala at this year’s Boys’ State.
Ever since I was little, I have always had a keen interest in the subject of history.
This interest has since grown into a curiosity surrounding government which is why I was extremely pleased with my experience at Boys’ State.
Outside of school, aside from reading things that pique my interest, I enjoy participating in numerous activities including competing at debate tournaments and attending FBLA Conferences.
More recently, I have had the honor of being designated to serve as President of Ayala’s Speech and Debate Club as well as Ayala’s Junior Statesmen of America Club.
To have been appointed as the Boys’ State Delegate for Ayala has been a great honor that I am extremely proud of.
I am most pleased to have had this opportunity to learn more about the important aspects of the republic in which we live and to also have been able to make connections and friendships with other delegates attending Boys’ State this year.
I very much look forward to being able to apply the knowledge and experience I have gained at Boys’ State throughout my life in my future endeavors.
Jeff Fassbinder
My name is Jeff Fassbinder, and I’m a Chino Hills High School student.
I’ve been fortunate enough to have been blessed with the greatest friends and loved ones I could have ever hoped for.
Thanks to these great people, I’ve been able to push myself to be a part of my school executive board as a treasurer and elected to the School Site Council for community education interest.
In addition, for the past two years, I was in the Student Advisory Council, helping push for greater mental services amidst our national mental health crises.
I was able to be a founder of the Real Politik Papers Publishing Club creating newspapers dedicated to new perspectives, informing students on what goes on around our world and the stakes in geopolitics.
Academically, I have a 4.2 grade point average and am part of my school’s track and field team.
I’ve always loved politics, history, and speaking because it revolves around us as people.
It inspires me that despite our imperfections, we as a nation always have the capacity to do more and make change for the better.
Although governance is not always the popular thing to aspire to, the idea of service has always appealed to me because I’ve been given an enumerable amount of blessings, which I hope to pay forward.
My hope is to be the best that I can be not only for myself but in hopes of elevating this great country, this beautiful land, and the people that continue to make this grand experiment a living testament of liberty’s triumph.
