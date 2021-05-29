An $11 million capital improvement program (CIP) budget will be presented to the Chino Hills Planning Commission on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and to the Chino Hills Public Works Commission at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Both meetings will be held via Zoom. The CIP budget was presented to the city council May 25 during the budget workshop.
Some of the projects including a $2 million storm drain improvement on Eucalyptus Avenue from Litel Elementary east to the old fire station to eliminate the concrete channel and install a storm drain underneath the road; a $510,000 widening project at the intersection of Carbon Canyon Road and Chino Hills Parkway; and $1.2 million for the street improvement program. For information on how to access the meetings on Zoom, see the Week Ahead entries on Page A2.
