Chino Hills resident Peter McGuire, 59, was charged with 10 felony counts this week, including kidnapping, disfiguring, and raping a 22-year-old woman he reportedly held captive for six months at his residence on Cordovan Court, off Slate Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.
Spokesperson Jacquelyn Rodriguez said Mr. McGuire was arrested last Saturday morning in Placentia and is being held without bail.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, according to county court records.
A court hearing scheduled for Thursday was postponed to July 27, records show.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released Mr. McGuire’s photo on Thursday after believing there could be additional victims of his criminal acts.
Police called often
Neighbors of Mr. McGuire who did not want to be identified told the Champion they heard screaming and noises on multiple occasions and frequently called police over the course of several months.
One neighbor played a recording of the screams for the police during an incident in May, the resident said. Five or six police units arrived and called for Mr. McGuire to come out, she said.
“He didn’t come out of the house and the police left after 30 or 40 minutes,” the resident said.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said that the Chino Hills Police were called to the Cordovan Court house seven or eight times since the beginning of the year, including the May incident, on reports of potential domestic abuse but could not substantiate any disturbance.
The sheriff’s spokesperson said police cannot force their way into a home if they don’t see or hear any signs of trouble.
“They can try calling, knocking on the door, or talking to neighbors, which is what they have done, but beyond that, there is only so much they can do,” Ms. Rodriguez said.
Escape into park
On Thursday, June 9, the victim managed to escape from the home around 7:20 p.m. while Mr. McGuire was at the house.
She fled to nearby Alterra Park at Soquel Canyon Parkway and Slate Drive, and was cared for by Good Samaritans who called 911, staying with her until deputies arrived, Chino Hills Police reported.
The victim had moved into Mr. McGuire’s two-story home at the beginning of the year, and soon after was held inside the house against her will, Ms. Rodriguez said.
When the victim escaped from the home, she had severe physical injuries that required hospitalization, Ms. Rodriguez said.
The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office additionally filed special allegations for six of the 10 charges, including infliction of great bodily injury during a sex offense, administering a controlled substance during commission of a sex crime, and personal infliction of great bodily injury, court records show.
“We will use every resource in our tool kit, including special allegations, to be able to separate this individual from society as long as possible,” Ms. Rodriguez, the District Attorney’s spokesperson, said.
The counts include torture, sodomy by use of force, kidnapping, mayhem which is defined as disfigurement or inability to use a body part, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment by violence, she said.
The victim has suffered “a form of disfigurement” which constitutes the mayhem charge, she said.
“We are definitely concerned about the victim and have assigned her with a victim advocate to help her with her well-being and guide her through the process,” she said.
Capture
Chino Hills Police went to Mr. McGuire’s house the night the victim escaped, but said he had already fled.
The police served a search warrant the following afternoon where evidence was recovered by a SWAT team, the sheriff’s spokesperson said.
Investigators learned Mr. McGuire was at a home in the 1000 block of Fuchsia Court Plaza in Placentia and tried to serve an arrest warrant on Saturday, June 11, she said. The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, surrendering at 8:30 a.m., and was taken into custody.
On Tuesday night, Chino Hills Police Capt. Garth Goodell, during his law enforcement safety report given to the Chino Hills City Council at each meeting, referred to the kidnapping as a high-profile incident of which he was not at liberty to discuss specific details.
After reading the press release about the kidnapping, he stated, “I would like to reassure the public this was not a random kidnapping or anything of that nature. The victim was known to the suspect and there was no additional danger to anyone else in the neighborhood.”
Ms. Rodriguez, of the sheriff’s department, said an incident such as this comes as a shock to everybody, especially the people living in Chino Hills.
“We never expect this to happen in the neighborhoods where we live,” she said. “Chino Hills is a quiet community and it’s scary when something like this happens.”
A resident of Cordovan Court, who described Mr. McGuire as “evil,” said she is thankful to God the woman escaped from the house.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Station at (909) 364-2000 and ask for Detective Ryan Girard or Deputy Dan Renear.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or visit wetip.com.
