Residents have until Sunday, Aug. 15 to purchase veteran tribute bricks for placement at the base of the military monument in time for the city’s Veterans Day ceremony.
The veterans group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club is accepting donations with proceeds going towards the purchase and installation of a flagpole next to the monument located on the northwest side of the Community Center on Peyton Drive.
Residents may purchase bricks for veterans, individuals currently serving in the armed forces, or deceased veterans.
Residents may choose a 4-by-8 inch or an 8-by-8-inch brick.
Prices and brick order forms can be found at chino hills55plusclub.org/veterans group.
For questions, call George DeFrank at (714) 345-0907 or email george@chinohills 55plusclub.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.