A 38-year-old Chino Hills man was jailed Friday night on suspicion of committing lewd acts on a child, the Chino Hills Police Department reported on Saturday.
Leyder Enrique Hernandez Gonzalez was booked on $250,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. The location of his arrest was not announced.
He was arrested on a felony charge of lewd acts on a child under age 14, according Deputy F. Figueroa and Detective S. Kessler.
Chino Hills deputies met with the unidentified child who stated a man had sexually assaulted her.
“Through investigation, it was determined the incidents occurred in a home in Chino Hills,” authorities said. “At the conclusion of the interview, Mr. Hernandez Gonzalez was arrested and booked.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
(This story will be updated if more information becomes available).
