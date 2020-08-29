The establishment of a community facilities district (CFD) and a special tax levy for a developing commercial area in the Chino Preserve will be addressed in a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the Chino City Council meeting starting at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave.
The 18.86-acre Euclid Business Center is at the northeast corner of Euclid and Bickmore avenues.
It will contain eight buildings that would support warehouse, light industrial and business park land uses.
Euclid APG LLC is sole owner.
The city council on July 21 adopted a resolution declaring its intention to establish the CFD to allow the levy of special taxes to pay for municipal services.
City services include public safety, library and recreation programs, operation and maintenance of future museums and cultural facilities, street and road maintenance, and lighting.
The levy is subject to voter approval in a special election in which ballots will be hand delivered to landowners in the proposed community facilities district.
For online options to participate, view or listen to the meeting, cityofchino.org/city_hall/citycouncil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.