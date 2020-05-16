Chino Valley Fire District will accept bids for the remodeling of staff bathrooms and flooring replacement for Station 66 at 13707 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills. Bids will be accepted until 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at fire district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center.
Bidders can obtain a copy of the contract and official bidding forms at district headquarters or online at cvifd.org under the “Request for Proposals” link.
Information: 902-5260.
