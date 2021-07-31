A play that was scheduled for the fall of the year nobody wants to mention will be performed under the lights and on the stage of the Seventh Street Theatre Aug. 5 through 8 in Chino.
Almost, Maine will be the first teen show produced by the Chino Community Children’s Theatre (CCCT) since the COVID lockdown and the performers are ecstatic.
The show will open to three-fourths capacity.
“The look on their faces as they walked back into the theatre—there are no words for the magic,” said co-director Dona Rice. “We are all thrilled, truly thrilled.”
She described “Almost, Maine” as a beautiful, funny, heartwarming, quirky and magical set of tales that take place under the Northern Lights late one evening on a cold winter’s night.
“The show features stellar performances by seasoned actors,” Mrs. Rice said. “It is the perfect return to the stage for our performers and audiences alike.”
The play is a combination of comedy, drama, and romance and has the quick pace and small-town charm of television’s “Gilmore Girls,” and the whimsy, magic, and quirkiness of “Northern Exposure,” Mrs. Rice said.
“It is a charming delight from beginning to end,” she said. “Is it the lights or love that make all the connections, near connections, and heartbreaks happen? Maybe it’s a little of both.”
Co-directors Mrs. Rice and Debbie Barbin, also the CCCT president, began making plans to bring the show outdoors as COVID restrictions loosened.
“Changing guidelines allowed us to bring our rehearsals and now our performances into our traditional space with full lighting, sound, and projections,” she said. “It truly feels like coming home.”
She said the robust number of auditioners was proof that everyone was eager to get back on stage, employ their craft, and experience the magic of working together again. When the director wants the actors to refocus during rehearsals, she calls out “welcome back” and the reply is “it’s great to be back.”
“And that’s how we all feel right now,” Mrs. Rice said. “It’s truly, completely, thoroughly great to be back.”
“Almost, Maine” will be performed at 7 p.m. Aug. 5, 6, and 7; and at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 7, and 8. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors. The Friday matinee on Aug. 6 has special $10 pricing for all. Tickets are available at the theatre box office at 13123 Seventh St. or online through SeatYourself at chinocommunitytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 590-1149.
Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended.
