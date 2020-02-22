The community is invited to CrossPoint Church at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 to hear all three pastors speak about their trip to Baba, Ecuador where children got to choose their sponsors for a World Vision project based on photographs of church members.
The child sponsorship program called “Chosen” works in reverse from church members basing their sponsorship on children’s photos.
Pastors Don Porter, Charlie Wang and Dae Hoon Kim will show a video of their trip and bring back photos and letters from the children to share with the sponsors.
For those who didn’t get a chance to participate, a photo booth will be set up from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the church after the 9:30 a.m. service.
The church is inviting the community to join the “Chosen” project and get their photos taken on Sunday.
Pastor Porter will speak on “For the Least of These” at the 9:30 a.m. service.
To learn more about the World Vision project in partnership with CrossPoint, visit facebook.com/crosspoint.church.chino/.
Information: crosspointchino.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.