More than 15,000 pieces of personal protective equipment were donated by the Chino Hills Hindu Temple’s BAPS Charities to local hospitals over the past week and more efforts will continue during the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 10,000 Level 3 surgical masks, face shields, nitrile gloves, as well as pre-packaged snacks and bottled beverages were donated to the Chino Valley Medical Center, Chino Valley Community Health Center, and Martin Luther King Community Hospital in South Los Angeles.
BAPS also donated toilet paper and food to Caring for the Hills, an organization that helps the needy in Chino Hills.
Chino Valley Medical Center spokesperson Brianne Underwood said the hospital is still accepting donations of new personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, surgical gowns, disposable gloves and non-surgical face masks.
Security personnel stationed at a tent outside the emergency department are available 24/7 to receive the donations, she said.
Ms. Underwood said she was unable to provide the Champion with information on how many patients are being treated for coronavirus because of privacy laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.