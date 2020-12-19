Park without fear on street sweeper days
Chino Hills residents should have no concerns about parking on street sweeping days during the holiday season. The city has not issued sweet sweeping parking citations since March because of the pandemic but began an effort in September to encourage residents to avoid parking on street sweeping days so the city can comply with federal water pollution regulations to keep debris from entering the storm drains.
Information: Public Works Department, 364-2800.
Volunteers may help Isaiah’s Rock today
Volunteers can assist Isaiah’s Rock from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today (Dec. 19) on the south side of Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave., with preparations for the Chino charity’s annual holiday distribution to be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. More than 700 families have signed up and received tickets for toys and food which will be distributed directly into vehicles by volunteers with social distancing, masks and gloves in effect. Information: 628-0966.
Legion Holiday BBQ fundraiser
Chino American Legion Post 299 will host a holiday barbecue fundraising dinner 4 to 7 p.m. today (Dec. 19) at 13759 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Avenue in Chino.
Cost is $15.
Barbecued ribs, chuck wagon style beans, homemade coleslaw, corn on the cob and a roll will be served.
Gift baskets will be raffled. Information: 628-2080.
Winter wonderland photo opps
Frosty’s Forest Christmas Trees on Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway in Chino has several holiday-themed areas for photo opportunities. Cost is $15 per person, children under 12 are free. Santa Claus will be available for a fee 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. COVID guidelines will be followed. Information: frostysforest.com or call (971) 303-3486.
Passport services closed in December
Passport services at Chino Hills City Hall has been closed since Dec. 7 and will not resume until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Appointments must be made to reserve time between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. Walk-in services are not available. Customers should be ready with a completed application and the necessary documents. Call the passport hotline at 364-2607 to schedule an appointment or visit chinohills.org/passports.
Extra recycle container for holidays
Chino Hills residents may order an additional recycling container at no cost to handle the extra recyclable materials generated during the holiday season. Call Republic Services at (800) 700-8610 for a container that will be delivered to you.
Real estate team collecting food
Thomas Ryan Real Estate in Chino Hills is hosting its ninth annual holiday food drive with the goal of collecting more than 1,400 bags of food for Chino Neighborhood House. The real estate team will pick up non-perishable food items donated by residents. Bags should be left at the edge of the driveway.
To schedule a pickup, call or text Thomas Ryan at 334-2049.
Santa at The Shoppes
A COVID-compliant Santa Claus is appearing at The Shoppes at Chino Hills until Thursday, Dec. 24.
For prices and hours, call 993-4157 or visit shoppes atchinohills.com.
