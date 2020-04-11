Mariana Madriz, a Chino resident since 2002, celebrated her 103rd birthday on April 3 with caregivers and residents at Pacifica Senior Living in Chino Hills, her home since 2017.
Mrs. Madriz immigrated from her native Costa Rica in the early 1950s to live on the east coast of the United States. She raised her two daughters in Washington, D.C. and had worked for 27 years before retiring in 1982. In the late 1990s, she moved to California to live with her eldest daughter and family, first in Corona and later in Chino.
Daughter Shellie Trounson of Chino said because of the coronavirus, family members were unable to attend the birthday celebration given by caregivers of Pacifica’s Memory Care Unit. Mrs. Madriz has two daughters, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
“She is, and has always been, a happy person; she doesn’t dwell on the past, but looks forward to the next day,” Mrs. Trounson said of her mother.
