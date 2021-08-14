The Preserve continues to grow, with three public hearings related to the massive master-planned development slated for the Chino Planning Commission meeting at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16.
The commission will be looking over plans on three upcoming housing developments, according to Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro.
All three are part of the Rancho Miramonte project area to be built by Trumark Homes.
The first request is to construct 76 single-family homes on approximately 15 acres of land on the west side of Monument Drive between Ozark Street and Pikes Drive.
Another request is to construct 30 single-family homes on just over 5½ acres of land on the southwest corner of Shenandoah and Chelan drives.
A plan to build an additional 55 single family homes on the north side of Shenandoah between Cucamonga Avenue and Chelan Drive will also come before the commission.
The commission will meet in the city council chambers at Chino City Hall at 13220 Central Ave.
Trumark Homes also developed the Bristol and Founders housing developments in Chino Hills and is working on the proposed Shady View development in Butterfield Ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.