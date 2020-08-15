Stating the timing isn’t right because of the pandemic, the Chino Hills City Council postponed giving itself a raise during Tuesday's meeting.
The discussion could occur again, however, before the 2022 election.
The council makes a base salary of $826.88 per month and could potentially have voted itself a $124 per month increase in 2020 or a $165 per month increase in 2021.
City manager Benjamin Montgomery said he placed the item on the agenda so the council could discuss it publicly.
The government code mandates there must be an election between the time the decision is made and the actual implementation of the raise, he said.
If not discussed now, the council will be unable to implement a raise for another two years, he said.
Councilman Peter Rogers said there are too many individuals and companies that are facing challenges and the timing of a raise doesn’t line up. He suggested delaying the discussion until sometime prior to the 2022 election.
When the council voted itself a raise in 2016, which was implemented in 2017, it had been 10 years since it considered an increase, Mr. Montgomery said.
The law allows a maximum of 5 percent per year since the last time a raise was received.
“One of the ways it was characterized in 2016 was that the council was considering a 50 percent raise,” Mr. Montgomery said.
Mayor Art Bennett said the council could have had a potential 50 percent increase in 2016 but voted for 25 percent because 50 percent would appear egregious.
Mr. Bennett said the council received a lot of emails and social media comments in the last few days against the raise because of the economy during the pandemic.
“We have residents who are hurting and out of work and for us to take 20 percent or event 10 percent, which is not large dollars, it’s the perception,” the mayor said.
Councilman Ray Marquez said councilmembers put in a lot of hours and people don’t realize how much they do.
He noted that Chino councilmembers get $1,676 a month.
“We do just as much as other cities, but my concern is that this is really a hard time for our constituents,” he said. “The city’s sales tax is down, permit fees are down, recreation fees are down, and people are having a hard time paying their property tax bills.”
Resident Mitch Mohlman stated in an email that people are losing their jobs and those with work are not getting raises.
“City revenue is down and will be for at least another year,” he said. “You should be voting yourself a reduction in salary and benefits. How about a motion to reduce your lucrative benefits?”
He noted that the council receives $500 per month in car allowance, $1,659 per month in medical, a retirement which is “absurd” and the potential of voting in a raise that will put councilmembers well over 50 percent more than the average for a city the size of Chino Hills. The base council salary for cities with a population between 75,000 and 150,000 is $600 per month, according to a staff report. The population in Chino Hills is 82,409.
Examples of other cities: Brea, $681; Claremont, $400; Corona, $800; and Diamond Bar, $746.
Chino Hills resident Brad Goldman stated in an email that the council has refused to cover any part of an 8 percent increase in water bills for residents and elevate budget cuts in the face of a recession not seen in more than eight years.
He said the council's current pay and benefits are more than sufficient.
“If you don’t think you’re paid enough for the work you are doing, I ask that you resign immediately,” he said.
Jim Gallagher, who is running for Mayor Bennett’s seat in District 3, said residents are going through tough times and facing huge challenges.
“It just doesn’t look good when a council votes itself a raise,” he said.
He noted that the Upland City Council makes $500 a month and is in the same population category as Chino Hills with 75,000 to 150,000. “If anything, and I’m being facetious, you should be taking a pay cut to match that of Upland," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.