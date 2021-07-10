Seven waste collection companies have submitted proposals to the City of Chino Hills in hopes of winning a lucrative multi-million dollar trash contract.
The proposals were due July 1.
The city’s consultant, HF&H, will spend the next several weeks going through the proposals, making sure the companies checked all the necessary boxes, and conducting evaluations, said assistant city manager Rod Hill.
Mr. Hill said the consultant, hired at a cost of $160,000, was necessary because of the complexities associated with the solid waste industry and regulations imposed by governmental agencies including green waste disposal rules and a new organic waste recycling mandate.
The companies that submitted proposals are:
American Reclamation, Inc. of Los Angeles; Athens Services of City of Industry, of which Mayor Brian Johsz is the director of government affairs; Waste Management of Chino; Republic Services of Anaheim, which is the city’s current waste hauler; Ware Disposal of Santa Ana; Burrtec of Fontana; and Valley Vista Services of City of Industry.
The city’s contract with Republic Services expired in November 2020 and the council extended the term of the contract to Jan. 31, 2022, with an optional five-month extension to June 30, 2022, because the consultant projected it would take one year for the bid and award process and another six months to roll out services under the new agreement.
