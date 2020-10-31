The final round of campaign disclosure statements for the District 3 Chino Hills City Council race show incumbent Mayor Art Bennett spending $13,977 and challenger Jim Gallagher spending $13,724 as of Oct. 17.
On Oct. 23, Mr. Gallagher loaned himself $7,500 but said he had not spent all of it as of Oct. 29.
(He reported a loan of $8,000 to himself in the previous filing period.)
In the four-week period from Sept. 20 to Oct. 17, Mr. Gallagher received $1,000 from Waimin Liu, founder of the Chinese American Association of Chino Hills (for a total of $2,000 to-date); $500 from Democratic State Senator Connie Leyva representing Chino, $500 from the United Nurses of California/Union of Health Care Professionals Political Action Committee; $300 from the Tri Counties Democratic Club, and $100 each from Brenda Walker, president of the Associated Chino Teachers; registered nurse Dora Hildebrand, Luis A. Flores of Anaheim; Kittya Chanporn of Chino Hills, Lenorah Ertel of Chino Hills, former co-worker Melinda Duke, and Walnut City Councilman Andrew Rodriguez who is running for 55th State Assembly District against Phillip Chen.
Mr. Gallagher has purchased campaign literature, print media advertisements, accounting services, and two mailers that leveled biting criticism against Mayor Bennett.
Bennett
Mayor Bennett in the four-week period reported $500 from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee, $500 from the Manufactured Housing Education Trust Political Action Committee that promotes mobilehome parks, and $250 from the Building Industry Association of Southern California Political Action Committee.
He purchased print ads, one mailer, and a slate mailer, and has an ending cash balance of $6,073.
Shields, Taqi
Tyler Shields and Sabir Taqi, also running in District 3, submitted forms in September stating they spent less than $2,000 and received less than $2,000.
District 5
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran, who is running unopposed in District 5, had no financial activity on her disclosure forms in the last month except for a $45 payment. She has an ending cash balance of $21,706.
