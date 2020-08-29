A Chino family got the chance to thank a Chino Police officer and paramedics from the Chino Valley Fire District Tuesday for their quick actions in saving their 20-month-old son who fell in a pool and was unconscious.
The boy, Eden Abarzua, was rushed to Pomona Valley Medical Center and full recovered.
Chino officers and firefighters rushed to 13000 block of Wren Avenue about 6:30 p.m. on a report the 20-month-old was found unresponsive after falling in the pool.
Officer Brendan Rowland was the first on scene and took over CPR procedures from the mother, Elizabeth Abarzua.
"During chest compressions, Eden began to respond and open his eyes," Chino Police said in a statement. The officer continued first aid until paramedics arrived and continued treatment as they took the boy to the Pomona Valley Hospital.
There, he started breathing on his own and was conscious and alert, police said.
The family dropped off snacks and met with Officer Rowland and his K-9 Kobra and also met with Chino Valley Fire District firefighter-paramedics Philip Vasquez and Charles Addy, the medics at Station 7 in Chino.
